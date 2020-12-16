Global  
 

Nigeria school attack: Fears over Boko Haram's growing regional influence

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:45s - Published
Audio says Nigeria's Boko Haram behind abduction of schoolboys [Video]

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:58Published

WorldView: Countries across the globe begin COVID-19 vaccinations; Boko Haram claims responsibility for kidnappings

 Canada is the latest country to administer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but there are concerns poor countries will be left behind as vaccines roll out. Also,..
CBS News
Boko Haram claims kidnapping of Nigeria students in north [Video]

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:25Published

Boko Haram claims kidnap of hundreds of Nigerian schoolboys

 The attack on a government-run school in the northeast of Nigeria represents a push by the terror group into new territory.
CBS News

Over 300 schoolboys still missing after Nigeria school attack [Video]

Anxious family members converge at all-boys secondary school in the country’s northwestern Katsina state that was attacked by gunmen.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:43Published
Hundreds of pupils feared abducted after attack on Nigeria school [Video]

A parent and school employee say about half of the school’s 800 students are missing after raid in northwestern Katsina.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:49Published
Attack in Nigeria leaves hundreds dead [Video]

An attack in Nigeria let at least 110 dead people dead , U.N. Officials suspects it is BOKO Haram who is responsible for the attacks.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:23Published