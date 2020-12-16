Nigeria school attack: Fears over Boko Haram's growing regional influence

Audio says Nigeria's Boko Haram behind abduction of schoolboys
Boko Haram claims kidnapping of Nigeria students in north
Over 300 schoolboys still missing after Nigeria school attackAnxious family members converge at all-boys secondary school in the country’s northwestern Katsina state that was attacked by gunmen.
Hundreds of pupils feared abducted after attack on Nigeria schoolA parent and school employee say about half of the school’s 800 students are missing after raid in northwestern Katsina.
Attack in Nigeria leaves hundreds deadAn attack in Nigeria let at least 110 dead people dead , U.N. Officials suspects it is BOKO Haram who is responsible for the attacks.