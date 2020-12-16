Global  
 

Labour calls on government to review Xmas Covid rules

Shadow Communities Secretary Steve Reed has called on the government to review its easing of coronavirus restrictions for families meeting during the Christmas period to avoid the holiday becoming a "superspreader event".

Labour Party (UK) Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom

Labour leader urges council chiefs to try to keep schools open [Video]

Labour leader urges council chiefs to try to keep schools open

Sir Keir Starmer has urged council leaders to keep schools open despite callsfor early closures following a rise in coronavirus cases.

UK: Labour MP apologises for extending support to banned Khalistani group

 Indian origin people in the UK form a substantial part of the British population, and actions of the Labour leadership dented ties.
UK govt spokesperson clarifies after Boris Johnson confuses farmers' protest with India-Pak dispute

 British PM Boris Johnson was asked about the farmers' protest in India by a Labour Party MP and he mixed up two separate issues.
Brexit deal top of agenda at Prime Minister's Questions [Video]

Brexit deal top of agenda at Prime Minister's Questions

Sir Keir Starmer urged Boris Johnson to deliver the Brexit deal he promisedafter insisting Labour will “vote in the national interest” should one besecured. In response, the Prime Minister accused the Labour leader of“silence” on the matter and claimed the UK will become a “magnet for overseasinvestment” whether there is a deal or not.

Steve Reed (politician) Steve Reed (politician) British Labour Co-op politician, MP for Croydon North


Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Minister: People must make 'personal judgment' over Xmas [Video]

Minister: People must make 'personal judgment' over Xmas

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has said that it would be up to people to make a "personal judgment" whether they wanted to meet up with vulnerable family members over the Christmas period. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Manchester mayor says there is a 'clear case' for Tier 2 [Video]

Manchester mayor says there is a 'clear case' for Tier 2

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has said there is a "clear case" for "large parts" of his region to be moved down to Tier 2 as the Government is due to formally review what coronavirus restrictions are appropriate for each area. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Bars, pubs and restaurants shut as London moves to Tier 3 [Video]

Bars, pubs and restaurants shut as London moves to Tier 3

London's bars, pubs and restaurants shut their doors last night for the third time this year as the capital was moved into Tier 3 restrictions following a rise in Covid-19 cases. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Australia sues Facebook over user data [Video]

Australia sues Facebook over user data

An Australian regulator sued Facebook on Wednesday accusing it of collecting user data without permission, building on government efforts around the world to rein in the social network. Libby Hogan reports.

Will Christmas be cancelled this year? [Video]

Will Christmas be cancelled this year?

Pressure is increasing on the Government to rethink the rules for the festiveperiod, but what are the guidelines as they stand?

Starmer: Govt must 'look at the risk' of Xmas [Video]

Starmer: Govt must 'look at the risk' of Xmas

Labour leader Keir Starmer says the government has a responsibility to assess the risk of relaxing COVID-19 rules over Christmas.

COVID-19: Starmer calls for rethink over Xmas [Video]

COVID-19: Starmer calls for rethink over Xmas

Labour leader Keir Starmer has called for ministers to rethink the relaxation of rules over Christmas as COVID-19 cases rise.

