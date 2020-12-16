Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:47s - Published 3 minutes ago

Labour calls on government to review Xmas Covid rules

Shadow Communities Secretary Steve Reed has called on the government to review its easing of coronavirus restrictions for families meeting during the Christmas period to avoid the holiday becoming a "superspreader event".

Report by Blairm.

