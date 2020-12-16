Global  
 

Giannis Antetokounmpo Reaches $228M Supermax Extension With Bucks

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s
According to Antetokounmpo's agent, Alex Saratsis.

The contract is for five years with the option to opt out after the fourth year.


