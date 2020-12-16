Giannis Antetokounmpo Reaches $228M Supermax Extension With Bucks
According to Antetokounmpo's agent, Alex Saratsis.
The contract is for five years with the option to opt out after the fourth year.
Antetokounmpo signs biggest NBA deal in historyGiannis Antetokounmpo signs a five-year extension contract for the Milwaukee Bucks, worth a reported $228 million.
Giannis Signs 5-year Supermax Extension With BucksCancel the speculation, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have agreed to a five-year $228.2 million extension to keep the Greek Freak in Milwaukee.
Giannis vs. Luka: Who Would You Take Heading Into 2020 Season?The Milwaukee Bucks faced the Dallas Mavericks in the preseason Monday night but when it comes to the regular season, their stars, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic, are MVP favorites.