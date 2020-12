Giannis Antetokounmpo Reaches $228M Supermax Extension With Bucks



According to Antetokounmpo's agent, Alex Saratsis. the contract is for five years with the option to opt out after the fourth year. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published 10 hours ago

Giannis Signs 5-year Supermax Extension With Bucks



Cancel the speculation, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have agreed to a five-year $228.2 million extension to keep the Greek Freak in Milwaukee. Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 02:44 Published 1 day ago