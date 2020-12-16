Prime minister confirms Xmas easing of restrictions
Prime minister confirms Xmas easing of restrictions
Boris Johnson has told MPs that the four UK nations have agreed to continue "in principle" with the easing of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas.
Answering a question from Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Commons the prime minister said he didn't want to criminalise the public's "long made plans" but it is "vital" people are "sensible and cautious" over the holiday period.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Sir Keir Starmer has said that it is "very important there is a deal" done between the UK and EU "for our trade with Europe" and "our relationship with Europe". His comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted there is a "strong possibility" of no trade deal with the EU.
Report by Thomasl.
Sir Keir Starmer urged Boris Johnson to deliver the Brexit deal he promisedafter insisting Labour will “vote in the national interest” should one besecured. In response, the Prime Minister accused the Labour leader of“silence” on the matter and claimed the UK will become a “magnet for overseasinvestment” whether there is a deal or not.
Sir Keir Starmer is self-isolating after a member of his private office stafftested positive for coronavirus. A spokesman for the Labour leader said thathe had not shown any symptoms of the disease but would be working from home inline with Government regulations.
Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of his weekly appearance at Prime Minister's Questions at the House of Commons. Report by Blairm.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said an independence referendum allows Scotland the choice to rebuild the country "in the image of Boris Johnson and the Brexiteers that make up his government", or "recover a society that the majority of people want". Report by Alibhaiz.
Home Secretary Priti Patel has told MPs that victims of the Windrush scandal will receive bigger and quicker payments after complaints over difficulties in claiming compensation. Report by Blairm.
A new strain of coronavirus has been identified in southern England as tougherrestrictions were imposed in London.The capital and parts of Essex andHertfordshire will face Tier 3 restrictions from Wednesday following “verysharp, exponential rises” in cases. Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs thenumber of cases involving the new variant was “increasing rapidly”.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told MPs that a new strain of coronavirus has been identified in southern England and the number of cases involving the new variant was "increasing rapidly". Report by Blairm.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told MPs that London along with parts of Essex and Hertfordshire will face Tier 3 restrictions from Wednesday following "exponential" rises in Covid-19 cases. Report by Blairm.
The prime minister has told MPs that "a good deal is there to be done" ahead of talks with Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels this afternoon. Speaking in the House of Commons, Boris Johnson also admitted that the EU is currently insisting on terms which no prime minister could accept.
Report by Thomasl.
The Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, promised MPs FatherChristmas will be given a travel corridor so he can deliver gifts to familiesthis Christmas. Responding to a question from the shadow leader of the House,Valerie Vaz, Mr Rees-Mogg said Father Christmas would be not need to bevaccinated to enter the UK, noting his own children were waiting "with batedbreath" for Christmas Day. Mr Rees-Mogg later confirmed Father Christmas'selves would qualify as key workers.
Ed Miliband has explained why the Labour Party abstained from Tuesday evening's Commons vote on the introduction of England's new Covid tier system. The shadow business secretary also criticised the government's "inadequate" economic support for businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. Report by Jonesia.
Heathrow Airport has won a Supreme Court challenge - backing the Government's decision to give the go-ahead for a third runway. Summarising the ruling on Wednesday, Lord Sales said the decision taken by the then transport secretary Chris Grayling - was lawful and that the government was under no obligation to discuss the Paris Agreement separately in the Airports National Policy Statement (ANPS). Report by Blairm.
Facebook will shift all its users in the UK into agreements with the corporate headquarters in California, moving them out of their current relationship with Facebook's Irish unit and out of reach of Europe's privacy laws. Emily Wither reports.
Shadow Communities Secretary Steve Reed has called on the government to review its easing of coronavirus restrictions for families meeting during the Christmas period to avoid the holiday becoming a "superspreader event". Report by Blairm.