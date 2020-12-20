How Boris Johnson's message on Christmas has changed

Welsh ambulance service under intense pressure due to Covid



Wales has the highest infection rate in the UK, and the NHS there is under intense pressure - something ITV News witnessed after being invited to spend the day with paramedics. Patients had to be treated in ambulances waiting outside the hospital, and one senior doctor has said they have passed crisis point. Report by Blairm.

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:44 Published on January 1, 1970