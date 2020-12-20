Global  
 

How Boris Johnson's message on Christmas has changed

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:02s - Published
How Boris Johnson's message on Christmas has changed

How Boris Johnson's message on Christmas has changed

Christmas plans have been torn up for millions in England – with new Tier 4restrictions seeing harsh curbs on planned meet-ups, while in the rest ofEngland, Wales and Scotland, the proposed easing of restrictions for lateDecember has been severely curtailed.


UK imposes tighter curbs amid confirmation of new COVID strain

UK imposes tighter curbs amid confirmation of new COVID strain

Prime Minister Boris Johnson scales back plans to ease restrictions over Christmas in England as infections soar.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:38Published
What are the new Christmas rules?

What are the new Christmas rules?

Boris Johnson has cancelled Christmas for millions of people across London andsouth-east England, who will go up to a new Tier 4 of restrictions. What doesthis mean for people living in these areas?

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:40Published

Covid-19 coronavirus: Italy latest European nation to introduce Christmas lockdown

 Italy has announced sweeping travel restrictions and bans on large family gatherings, becoming the latest European nation to introduce some form of Christmas..
New Zealand Herald
Congress closer to COVID aid deal as shutdown nears

Congress closer to COVID aid deal as shutdown nears

[NFA] Members of the U.S. Congress scrambled on Saturday to resolve the last obstacles to completing a $900 billion package of legislation to help Americans struggling with the steep health and economic costs of the coronavirus pandemic. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:49Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: What is the new mutation strain in the UK?

 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled Christmas for millions of people across London and south-east England after scientists said a new coronavirus..
New Zealand Herald
UK fights new COVID strain, PM orders tighter curbs

UK fights new COVID strain, PM orders tighter curbs

[NFA] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday imposed tighter coronavirus curbs on millions of people in England and largely reversed plans to ease restrictions over Christmas, as the country battles a new more infectious strain of the virus. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:54Published

Christmas rules tightened for millions in UK

 The relaxation of rules for mixing is cut from five days to Christmas Day in England, Scotland and Wales - and scrapped completely for much of south-east..
BBC News

Covid: What are the new tiers and lockdown rules in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?

 Coronavirus restrictions for socialising, travel and hospitality vary around the UK.
BBC News
Michael Chopra on gambling addiction

Michael Chopra on gambling addiction

Former Premier League striker Michael Chopra talks about his gamblingaddiction and the TalkBanStop campaign he is heading up. The 36-year-old’scareer took him from his hometown club Newcastle to the likes of Cardiff,Sunderland and Ipswich, along with pitstops in India and Scotland.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

New Lockerbie bombing charges expected, 32 years after Pan Am attack that killed 270

 U.S. prosecutors are expected to unseal new charges next week against another suspect in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, that..
USATODAY.com

Mark Drakeford tightens up restrictions for Wales

Mark Drakeford tightens up restrictions for Wales

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced that lockdown restrictions will come into effect from midnight, amid concern over the new strain of coronavirus. Festive bubbles in Wales will also only apply on Christmas Day. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:05Published
Welsh ambulance service under intense pressure due to Covid

Welsh ambulance service under intense pressure due to Covid

Wales has the highest infection rate in the UK, and the NHS there is under intense pressure - something ITV News witnessed after being invited to spend the day with paramedics. Patients had to be treated in ambulances waiting outside the hospital, and one senior doctor has said they have passed crisis point. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:44Published

Boris Johnson resisting calls to cancel Christmas

Boris Johnson resisting calls to cancel Christmas Boris Johnson is resisting demands to "cancel Christmas", claiming it is too late to change plans to...
Sky News - Published Also reported by •Hereford TimesTamworth HeraldBBC NewsBelfast TelegraphSBS


Covid-19 coronavirus: Boris Johnson cancels Christmas for millions in England as new strain spreads rapidly

Covid-19 coronavirus: Boris Johnson cancels Christmas for millions in England as new strain spreads rapidly UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled Christmas for millions of people across London and...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Hereford Times


10 things we learned from Boris Johnson's Christmas update

10 things we learned from Boris Johnson's Christmas update Boris Johnson encouraged people to reduce their contacts in the five days ahead of the Christmas...
Cambridge News - Published


Boris Johnson cancels Christmas meet-ups for millions in south east of England

Boris Johnson cancels Christmas meet-ups for millions in south east of England

Boris Johnson announced a dramatic scaling back of the Government’s “Christmasbubble” plans, saying he did so “with a very heavy heart”. In Tier 4, peopleshould not mix with anyone outside..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:56Published
PM has to 'toughen up over Christmas', says Labour leader

PM has to 'toughen up over Christmas', says Labour leader

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said Boris Johnson needs to "toughen up over Christmas" and "show some leadership", as coronavirus cases continue to rise in England. The leader of the opposition..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:58Published
Boris Johnson: We hope the EU will see sense over Brexit

Boris Johnson: We hope the EU will see sense over Brexit

Boris Johnson has said the UK remains open to reaching a deal with theEuropean Union over Brexit, but that difficulties still remain overnegotiations. The Prime Minister said he hopes the EU will "see..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published