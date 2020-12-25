Michel Barnier and Boris Johnson present the new post-Brexit deal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a Christmas message highlighting the importance of the Brexit deal which was made on Christmas eve. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Queen has delivered a heartfelt message of hope to the country in herChristmas address, praising the “indomitable spirit” of those who have risen“magnificently” to the challenges of the pandemic. In her annual televisedspeech, the Queen paid tribute to the “kindness of strangers” whose actionshave inspired all and, sounding a positive note, said even the “darkestnights” have a promise of a “new dawn”. The message, recorded before BorisJohnson effectively cancelled Christmas for millions, saw the Queen sympathisewith those unable to see family and friends and who just wanted a “simple hugor a squeeze of the hand” as a festive present. Sounding resolute, she toldthe nation “but we need life to go on”, after describing how major religiousfestivals for many faiths had been disrupted this year.
Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire. Gavino Garay reports.