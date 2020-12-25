Global  
 

Michel Barnier and Boris Johnson present the new post-Brexit deal

Video Credit: euronews (in English)
Michel Barnier and Boris Johnson present the new post-Brexit deal

Michel Barnier and Boris Johnson present the new post-Brexit deal

EU ambassadors gathered on Christmas day to be briefed on the post-Brexit deal struck a deal earlier between the bloc and the UK.


Brexit meeting on Christmas Day for Barnier [Video]

Brexit meeting on Christmas Day for Barnier

The EU's chief negotiator on Brexit Michel Barnier led a meeting with ambassadors from 27 EU countries in Brussels on Friday (December 25) to start reviewing the Brexit deal with the UK.

Michel Barnier: The clock is no longer ticking [Video]

Michel Barnier: The clock is no longer ticking

The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said 'the clock is no longer ticking'as a post-Brexit trade deal has been agreed between the European Union and theUnited Kingdom.

REPLAY: EU's Barnier says Brexit deal a relief, "clock no longer ticking" [Video]

REPLAY: EU's Barnier says Brexit deal a relief, "clock no longer ticking"

UK and EU reach agreement on post-Brexit trade deal

 A post-Brexit trade deal has been agreed by negotiators from the UK and the European Union after months of talks and frantic last-minute wrangling. The deal was..
Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers Christmas message [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers Christmas message

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a Christmas message highlighting the importance of the Brexit deal which was made on Christmas eve. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Queen offers personal message of hope in her Christmas Day address [Video]

Queen offers personal message of hope in her Christmas Day address

The Queen has delivered a heartfelt message of hope to the country in herChristmas address, praising the “indomitable spirit” of those who have risen“magnificently” to the challenges of the pandemic. In her annual televisedspeech, the Queen paid tribute to the “kindness of strangers” whose actionshave inspired all and, sounding a positive note, said even the “darkestnights” have a promise of a “new dawn”. The message, recorded before BorisJohnson effectively cancelled Christmas for millions, saw the Queen sympathisewith those unable to see family and friends and who just wanted a “simple hugor a squeeze of the hand” as a festive present. Sounding resolute, she toldthe nation “but we need life to go on”, after describing how major religiousfestivals for many faiths had been disrupted this year.

Boris Johnson: Britain's great Brexit gambler

 LONDON: is intimately familiar with Brussels. Now he is leading Britain definitively out of the European project, armed with a four-and-a-half years after..
Parting 'sweet sorrow': EU, UK clinch trade deal [Video]

Parting 'sweet sorrow': EU, UK clinch trade deal

Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire. Gavino Garay reports.

EU nations start assessing post-Brexit trade deal with UK as ambassadors get briefed [Video]

EU nations start assessing post-Brexit trade deal with UK as ambassadors get briefed

EU ambassadors were convening on Christmas Day to start assessing the newly-unveiled post-Brexit deal with the UK.

UK and EU have struck an historic trade deal. But what is in it? [Video]

UK and EU have struck an historic trade deal. But what is in it?

Most goods traded between the UK and EU will not face new restrictions, but many new bureaucratic hurdles will emerge and the status of the UK’s financial services industry remains unclear.

UK and EU reach agreement on post-Brexit trade deal

UK and EU reach agreement on post-Brexit trade deal A post-Brexit trade deal has been agreed by negotiators from the UK and the European Union after...
‘The moment of truth’: UK and EU have just hours to reach Brexit deal, warns Barnier

‘The moment of truth’: UK and EU have just hours to reach Brexit deal, warns Barnier Michel Barnier has warned “just a few hours” remain for the UK and EU to reach a trading...
Johnson warns Brexit talks ‘looking difficult’ but discussions continue

Boris Johnson has warned the prospect of agreeing a trade deal with the EU is “looking...
Brexit countdown: 6 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit countdown: 6 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Uk and EU agree on new deal [Video]

Uk and EU agree on new deal

A post-Brexit trade deal has been reached between the UK and the European Union.

Johnson describes Christmas Brexit deal as ‘glad tidings of great joy’ [Video]

Johnson describes Christmas Brexit deal as ‘glad tidings of great joy’

Boris Johnson has used a festive message to the nation to urge people to readthe new Brexit trade deal after Christmas lunch on Friday. The Prime Ministerposted a video on Twitter in which he..

