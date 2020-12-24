Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brexit deal done after last-minute fish fight

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Brexit deal done after last-minute fish fight

Brexit deal done after last-minute fish fight

The EU and UK have finally agreed a Brexit trade deal, but only after last-minute wrangling over fishing rights.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

UK agrees a post-Brexit trade deal with EU [Video]

UK agrees a post-Brexit trade deal with EU

The UK has agreed a trade deal with the EU just days before the end of thetransitional period on December 31.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published
Hilary Benn: Brexit deal better than no deal [Video]

Hilary Benn: Brexit deal better than no deal

Hilary Benn, Chair of the Brexit Select Committee, says a deal is better than a no deal, and while MPs will have to look at any deal secured between the UK and the EU, it is likely to get their support. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:30Published
On cusp of Brexit trade deal, EU and UK haggle over fish [Video]

On cusp of Brexit trade deal, EU and UK haggle over fish

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:12Published
Brexit negotiations: Progress in talks raises hopes of imminent deal [Video]

Brexit negotiations: Progress in talks raises hopes of imminent deal

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:16Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Brexit: UK and EU reach trade deal ending months of arguments

 UK and EU reach trade deal ending months of arguments over business rules and fishing rights.
BBC News
Coronavirus: Italy logs highest death toll in Europe, UK extends strictest measures [Video]

Coronavirus: Italy logs highest death toll in Europe, UK extends strictest measures

Italy has recorded Europe's highest death toll at 70,000, the UK has put more areas under its strictest measures and the EU is looking to roll out vaccinations. Here are the latest developments on the pandemic from across the continent.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:09Published

Related news from verified sources

EU-UK on brink of Brexit trade deal

European diplomats say a Brexit trade deal has been tentatively agreed. Brussels and London are...
Deutsche Welle - Published

Brexit trade talks: Could the UK and the EU keep negotiating?

What happens if there's a last-minute Brexit trade deal or they need to keep talking?
BBC News - Published

Brexit timeline: From doom to dust

The road to Brexit has been a never-ending saga with so many twists and turns. Here's an overview of...
Deutsche Welle - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Rifts over fishing narrow in EU-UK talks [Video]

Rifts over fishing narrow in EU-UK talks

Britain and the European Union narrowed the gap on access to fish stocks from 2021 but the politically sensitive matter was still in the way of a new trade pact, Brussels sources said on Tuesday ahead..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:20Published
Brexit talks: 'Moment of truth' says Barnier as only a 'few hours left' to strike a deal [Video]

Brexit talks: 'Moment of truth' says Barnier as only a 'few hours left' to strike a deal

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator was addressing MEPs on Friday morning, as negotiators prepared to make a "last attempt", in his words, to break the deadlock.

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:09Published
Brexit: Just a few hours left to strike a trade deal, Barnier warns [Video]

Brexit: Just a few hours left to strike a trade deal, Barnier warns

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has warned there are “just a few hours”left to strike a post-Brexit trade deal with the UK, as the two sides stand atthe “moment of truth”. As talks resumed..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:43Published