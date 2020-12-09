Boris Johnson to fly to Brussels for last-minute Brexit deal dinner

As farmer unions are set to decide on the future course of action, they have said that they will be writing to MPs in UK urging them to stop Boris Johnson from visiting India. Farmer group leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu said the UK PM should cancel his visit till the farmers are protesting against the government. ‘UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to visit India on January 26 for the Republic Day celebrations. We are writing to British MPs asking them to stop the UK PM from visiting India till the Indian government agrees to meet our demands,’ Sandhu said. Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws passed by the Modi government. They argue that the laws are detrimental for farmers and have sought immediate withdrawal. The Union government has meanwhile asked the farmers to come forward for more talks on the issues. Watch the full video for all the details.
The Free University of Brussels has created a pool that uses technology to help minimise its impact on the environment. It produces less CO2 emissions, uses less energy, less water and it's revolutionising the swimming experience.
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the next few dayswould be “decisive” in the post-Brexit trade talks with the UK. She told MEPsthat “as things stand I cannot tell you whether there will be a deal or not”.But she added there is a “path to an agreement now”, although it is “verynarrow”. “It is therefore our responsibility to continue trying,” she said.Mrs von der Leyen indicated that fishing rights remained a major obstacle to adeal but suggested some progress had been made on the so-called “level playingfield” issue, the measures aimed at preventing unfair competition between theUK and EU.
Britain and the European Union narrowed the gap on access to fish stocks from 2021 but the politically sensitive matter was still in the way of a new trade pact, Brussels sources said on Tuesday ahead..