Boris Johnson's dad wants to be French

The father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was in the process of applying for a French passport to maintain his ties with the European Union after Brexit.
Emer McCarthy reports.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's father has revealed he is applying for a French passport to maintain ties with the EU post-Brexit.
British Trucks carrying essential goods and produce to and from France are now stranded at closed ferry ports and tunnels.