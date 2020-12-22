Global  
 

France ban on UK freight causes chaos at Dover port

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:11s - Published
British Trucks carrying essential goods and produce to and from France are now stranded at closed ferry ports and tunnels.


Dover Dover Human settlement in England

Michael Gove arrives at Cobra meeting [Video]

Michael Gove arrives at Cobra meeting

Michael Gove arrives at the Cabinet Office for a Cobra meeting after the France-UK border closure brought Dover ferry traffic and rail services to a standstill. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:17Published

Covid-19: Dover port halts exports to France for 48 hours

 France is to stop lorries arriving from the UK amid concern over a new variant of coronavirus.
BBC News
Preparations made at Dover for post-Brexit trade disruption [Video]

Preparations made at Dover for post-Brexit trade disruption

Preparations are being made at the ports of Dover to deal with post-Brexit trade disruption, with part of the M20 motorway shut for trials in dealing with a backlog of lorries waiting to get through. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published

Long lies of lorries on M20 motorway in Kent as France shuts border with England [Video]

Long lies of lorries on M20 motorway in Kent as France shuts border with England

Lorry drivers in the UK made a long line on the M20 motorway due to a ban on freight to France on December 21.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published
As southeastern English border closes, lorries move to holding area near French border [Video]

As southeastern English border closes, lorries move to holding area near French border

As the southeastern English border closes, lorries move to the holding area near the French border in an attempt to contain the pandemic outbreak by shutting down the M20 near Dover on December 21.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Thousands of freight lorries backed up at Dover [Video]

Thousands of freight lorries backed up at Dover

Thousands of freight lorries cannot cross the sea through the Port of Dover due to new border restrictions between the UK and France. Traffic was halted for 48 hours in the wake of fresh concerns..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:57Published