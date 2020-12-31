Boris Johnson warns of ‘hard struggle’ in months ahead in new year message

Boris Johnson has said the UK faces a 'hard struggle' in the coming months butthe country will bounce back from coronavirus in 2021.

In his new yearmessage, the Prime Minister reflected on the past 12 months during which 'welost too many loved ones before their time' because of the pandemic.

But hesaid a 'spirit of togetherness' was rediscovered in 2020, in which people'pulled the stops out to keep the country moving in the biggest crisis we havefaced for generations'.

Mr Johnson praised scientists who produced the world’sfirst effective treatment for coronavirus, as well as those who worked on theOxford vaccine.