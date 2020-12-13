Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brexit: Last-minute talks in Brussels

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Brexit: Last-minute talks in Brussels

Brexit: Last-minute talks in Brussels

UK chief Brexit negotiator Lord Frost arrives for last-minute post-Brexit dealnegotiations at the European Commission in Brussels.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

David Frost, Baron Frost British civil servant

UK and EU negotiators begin final push to salvage post-Brexit trade deal [Video]

UK and EU negotiators begin final push to salvage post-Brexit trade deal

UK and EU negotiators will begin a final push to salvage chances of a post-Brexit trade deal after Downing Street warned the gaps between the two sidesremain “very large”. Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursulavon der Leyen held crunch talks over dinner in Brussels on Wednesday aimed atbreaking the deadlock, yet key differences prevail. The leaders agreed to makea “firm decision” about the future of the talks by the end of the weekend, andasked their chief negotiators Lord Frost and Michel Barnier to reconvene inthe city on Thursday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published
Frost: We are working very hard on Brexit deal [Video]

Frost: We are working very hard on Brexit deal

Britain’s main Brexit negotiator, David Frost, said "we are still working veryhard" ahead of a day expected to be one of the most intense in the long-running EU trade talks. Monday started off with little good news about anyprogress, with the UK and EU seemingly still stuck on the same issues thathave dogged the negotiations for months.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published

Frost arrives in Brussels for last-ditch Brexit talks

 The UK's Chief Brexit Negotiator David Frost arrived in Brussels Sunday, ahead of another crunch day of post-Brexit trade discussions between the European Union..
USATODAY.com

Brexit: 'Final throw of the dice' as trade talks resume

 There are still "significant differences" to be resolved by Lord Frost and Michel Barnier.
BBC News

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit Countdown: 18 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit Countdown: 18 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

EU offer 'unacceptable' to UK as Brexit talks go on

 Post-Brexit trade talks have entered their final day but sources say there is little sign of agreement.
BBC News
UK prepares for truck queues at ports as Sunday Brexit deal deadline looms [Video]

UK prepares for truck queues at ports as Sunday Brexit deal deadline looms

Ahead of the year-end deadline there are already extra long queues of trucks on both sides of the English Channel as UK companies try to lay in extra stock in case of disruption in January.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:36Published

City of Brussels City of Brussels Capital of Belgium

Ursula von der Leyen: Positions remain apart on fundamental issues [Video]

Ursula von der Leyen: Positions remain apart on fundamental issues

On trade deal negotiations with the UK, European Commission president Ursulavon der Leyen told a press conference in Brussels that “positions remain aparton fundamental issues”. She said: “On the Level Playing Field we haverepeatedly made clear to our UK partners that the principle of faircompetition is a pre-condition to privileged access to the EU market.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:39Published

No-trade deal Brexit now more likely than a deal: EU chief

 BRUSSELS/LONDON: Britain is now more likely to leave the European Union's orbit on December 31 without a trade deal than with an agreement, European Commission..
WorldNews

EU plans to hit Turkey with more sanctions

 BRUSSELS - European Union leaders early Friday gave the green light for the expansion of sanctions against Turkey over its exploration of gas reserves in..
WorldNews

EU leaders clinch deal on tougher 2030 climate goal

 BRUSSELS (REUTERS) - European Union countries struck a deal on the bloc's new climate target on Friday (Dec 11) after haggling through the night at a summit in..
WorldNews

European Commission European Commission Executive branch of the European Union

EU's Von der Leyen: Brexit stances 'remain apart' [Video]

EU's Von der Leyen: Brexit stances 'remain apart'

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday (December 11) the positions in trade talks with Britain "remain apart", with ensuring a level playing field in the future and agreeing access to UK fishing waters for EU fleets the key sticking points.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07Published
Von der Leyen: Conditions of UK access to single market have to be fair [Video]

Von der Leyen: Conditions of UK access to single market have to be fair

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said a decision on thefuture of Brexit talks would be made on Sunday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Johnson to go to Brussels for Brexit talks

Boris Johnson seeks a last minute breakthrough in stalled talks over a UK-EU trade agreement.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •UpworthyNew Zealand HeraldWorldNews


GBP/USD in a tight range after fruitless Brexit talks in Brussels

GBP/USD in a tight range after fruitless Brexit talks in Brussels The GBP/USD pair is wavering today after the overnight meeting between Boris Johnson and Ursula von...
Invezz - Published

News24.com | EU, Britain attempt breakthrough in Brexit talks

The EU and Britain's chief Brexit negotiators will make a last-ditch bid to break months of deadlock...
News24 - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Raab: We need some finality on trade deal by Sunday [Video]

Raab: We need some finality on trade deal by Sunday

The talks over a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union are unlikely to be extended beyond Sunday without substantial movement from Brussels, the Foreign Secretary has said. Boris Johnson and..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:28Published
Boris Johnson leaves the European Commission [Video]

Boris Johnson leaves the European Commission

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left the European Commission after dinnerwith Ursula von der Leyen. The talks between the two leaders lasted aroundthree hours. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
UK PM in Brussels: 'You run a tight ship here' [Video]

UK PM in Brussels: 'You run a tight ship here'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived for crisis talks over dinner in Brussels with the European Union's chief executive on Wednesday, amid mounting concern that Britain is heading for a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:32Published