Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barnier arrives to brief EU ambassadors on Brexit

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:36s - Published
Barnier arrives to brief EU ambassadors on Brexit

Barnier arrives to brief EU ambassadors on Brexit

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in Brussels to brief EUambassadors on Brexit negotiations.

On Sunday, Britain and the European Unionsaid talks would continue on a free trade agreement, a deal that if sealedwould avert chaos for cross-border traders and bring a measure of certaintyfor businesses after years of Brexit turmoil.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Michel Barnier Michel Barnier French politician and EU negotiator

UK and EU negotiators begin final push to salvage post-Brexit trade deal [Video]

UK and EU negotiators begin final push to salvage post-Brexit trade deal

UK and EU negotiators will begin a final push to salvage chances of a post-Brexit trade deal after Downing Street warned the gaps between the two sidesremain “very large”. Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursulavon der Leyen held crunch talks over dinner in Brussels on Wednesday aimed atbreaking the deadlock, yet key differences prevail. The leaders agreed to makea “firm decision” about the future of the talks by the end of the weekend, andasked their chief negotiators Lord Frost and Michel Barnier to reconvene inthe city on Thursday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

Brexit deal: Significant differences still remain

 European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday set off one of the most intense days in the long-running Brexit trade negotiations with a pre-dawn..
WorldNews

What happens if the UK and EU fail to agree a Brexit deal?

 No deal likely to damage relations with EU and Ireland, raise food prices and affect travel Fears that the UK and the EU will not agree a trade deal were fuelled..
WorldNews

Brexit: 'Final throw of the dice' as trade talks resume

 There are still "significant differences" to be resolved by Lord Frost and Michel Barnier.
BBC News

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Minister insists investors 'very positive' about UK's future [Video]

Minister insists investors 'very positive' about UK's future

Business Secretary Alok Sharma has insisted that companies remain "very positive" about investing in the UK "whatever the arrangement" the UK has with the EU from the 1st of January. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:04Published
UK and EU say post-Brexit trade talks will continue past Sunday deadline [Video]

UK and EU say post-Brexit trade talks will continue past Sunday deadline

Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen agreed to continue negotiating amid an impending December 31 Brexit deadline.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:58Published
Borough Market traders face uncertainty over EU trade deal [Video]

Borough Market traders face uncertainty over EU trade deal

Business groups are calling on politicians on both sides to clear a path for a deal, to avoid damaging charges and quotas on goods bought and sold with the EU. Traders in London's busy Borough Market deal with European clients, the lack of clarity on trading terms after 1st January is making planning ahead extremely difficult. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published
Sharma: EU must recognise UK sovereignty [Video]

Sharma: EU must recognise UK sovereignty

Business Secretary Alok Sharma tells BBC Breakfast that if a deal with the EUis to be made then "they must understand that the UK is a sovereign andindependent nation".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit trade deal: What are the main sticking points? [Video]

Brexit trade deal: What are the main sticking points?

Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen haveagreed to let talks on a post-Brexit trade deal continue despite “very largegaps” remaining between the two sides.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:38Published
Brexit Countdown: 17 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit Countdown: 17 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published

Brexit trade talks: Process 'still has legs', UK source says

 UK and EU negotiators to continue talks after both sides agreed to "go the extra mile" to reach a deal.
BBC News

City of Brussels City of Brussels Capital of Belgium

EU, UK agree to push Brexit trade talks beyond Sunday deadline [Video]

EU, UK agree to push Brexit trade talks beyond Sunday deadline

London and Brussels to ‘go the extra mile’ in the coming days to try to reach an agreement and avoid a no-deal Brexit.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:18Published

Even France Turned on Greece, Mitsotakis at EU’s Turkish Walkoff

 BRUSSELS -- While Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is trying to show he was satisfied with a European Union meeting that refused to back his call for sanctions..
WorldNews
Brexit: Last-minute talks in Brussels [Video]

Brexit: Last-minute talks in Brussels

UK chief Brexit negotiator Lord Frost arrives for last-minute post-Brexit dealnegotiations at the European Commission in Brussels.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:22Published

Brexit trade talks enter final 48 hours as UK threatens to deploy no-deal gun boats

 The UK has fired a warning shot to Brussels over no-deal after readying Royal Navy boats to patrol its fishing waters as negotiations enter their final 48 hours...
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Barnier leaves London amid hopes Brexit talks can be rescued [Video]

Barnier leaves London amid hopes Brexit talks can be rescued

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has left London this morning after Brexit trade talks with the UK were put on hold. Mr Barnier said that if there was "still a way, we will see”, as Boris..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:56Published
Brexit talks paused after London and Brussels fail to reach agreement - Michel Barnier [Video]

Brexit talks paused after London and Brussels fail to reach agreement - Michel Barnier

Brexit talks have been put on pause after London and Brussels failed to reach agreement, according to Michel Barnier.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 04:09Published
Michel Barnier: 'Important day' for Brexit talks [Video]

Michel Barnier: 'Important day' for Brexit talks

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said it was an "important day" as he left his hotel to continue Brexit trade talks with the UK Government this morning. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:45Published