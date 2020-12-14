Barnier arrives to brief EU ambassadors on Brexit

On Sunday, Britain and the European Unionsaid talks would continue on a free trade agreement, a deal that if sealedwould avert chaos for cross-border traders and bring a measure of certaintyfor businesses after years of Brexit turmoil.

The UK has fired a warning shot to Brussels over no-deal after readying Royal Navy boats to patrol its fishing waters as negotiations enter their final 48 hours...

Brexit: Last-minute talks in Brussels UK chief Brexit negotiator Lord Frost arrives for last-minute post-Brexit dealnegotiations at the European Commission in Brussels.

BRUSSELS -- While Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is trying to show he was satisfied with a European Union meeting that refused to back his call for sanctions..

EU, UK agree to push Brexit trade talks beyond Sunday deadline London and Brussels to ‘go the extra mile’ in the coming days to try to reach an agreement and avoid a no-deal Brexit.

UK and EU negotiators to continue talks after both sides agreed to "go the extra mile" to reach a deal.

Brexit Countdown: 17 days until the end of the transition period The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Brexit trade deal: What are the main sticking points? Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen haveagreed to let talks on a post-Brexit trade deal continue despite “very largegaps” remaining between the two sides.

Sharma: EU must recognise UK sovereignty Business Secretary Alok Sharma tells BBC Breakfast that if a deal with the EUis to be made then "they must understand that the UK is a sovereign andindependent nation".

Borough Market traders face uncertainty over EU trade deal Business groups are calling on politicians on both sides to clear a path for a deal, to avoid damaging charges and quotas on goods bought and sold with the EU. Traders in London's busy Borough Market deal with European clients, the lack of clarity on trading terms after 1st January is making planning ahead extremely difficult. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

UK and EU say post-Brexit trade talks will continue past Sunday deadline Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen agreed to continue negotiating amid an impending December 31 Brexit deadline.

Minister insists investors 'very positive' about UK's future Business Secretary Alok Sharma has insisted that companies remain "very positive" about investing in the UK "whatever the arrangement" the UK has with the EU from the 1st of January. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

There are still "significant differences" to be resolved by Lord Frost and Michel Barnier.

No deal likely to damage relations with EU and Ireland, raise food prices and affect travel Fears that the UK and the EU will not agree a trade deal were fuelled..

European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday set off one of the most intense days in the long-running Brexit trade negotiations with a pre-dawn..

UK and EU negotiators begin final push to salvage post-Brexit trade deal UK and EU negotiators will begin a final push to salvage chances of a post-Brexit trade deal after Downing Street warned the gaps between the two sidesremain “very large”. Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursulavon der Leyen held crunch talks over dinner in Brussels on Wednesday aimed atbreaking the deadlock, yet key differences prevail. The leaders agreed to makea “firm decision” about the future of the talks by the end of the weekend, andasked their chief negotiators Lord Frost and Michel Barnier to reconvene inthe city on Thursday.