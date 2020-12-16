Video Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Duration: 02:05s - Published 4 minutes ago

The Unite union have released a message, urging the government to get a Brexit trade deal with the EU.

Unite Call For Government To Get Brexit Trade Deal

STEVE TURNER: Four years on from the Brexit vote, and 11 months on from leaving the European Union, and the uncertainties, fears, and anxieties remain as we await the oven-ready deal on trade promised by the prime minister, the deal we were told would set us free, enable us to take back control, a deal we were told would kick start a green Industrial Revolution, leveling up our regions and securing millions of new, green manufacturing jobs.

Instead, we're now just weeks away from the end of the transition period, and we face the very real possibility of a no-deal Brexit.

A no-deal means customs delays, red tape, quotas and tariffs that will harm our ability to trade with the European Union.

Let me be clear.

There are no benefits to a no-deal.

It would be devastating to our manufacturing companies.

It certainly won't deliver the well-paid jobs, apprenticeships, and long-term investment needed to recover and rebuild our economy post-COVID.

So with just days to go, we say to Boris Johnson, get the deal done.

And to Labour, we say, no sitting on the fence, no abstentions, no messing about.

We've left the EU, and a vote against the deal now will have one outcome, a no-deal.

A no-deal will be catastrophic for jobs and manufacturing heartlands, and our economy.

A deal, however thin and failing, will still provide a foundation to build on over coming months and years.

Of course, we'll highlight its failures, shortcomings, and weaknesses.

And we can plug the holes and fill the gaps.

A future Labour government will deliver a transformative industrial strategy with the plan for hope and opportunity vital to our manufacturing heartlands.

We've been ignored and failed for too long by those who have never lived in fear of losing their job, paying their rent, feeding or clothing their kids.

Now's the time to step up in the national interest.

And if the Tories bring a deal back to the House, vote for it.

The alternative, a no-deal, betrays us all.