Wednesday 12/16 Insider Buying Report: IGMS, ALXO
Wednesday 12/16 Insider Buying Report: IGMS, ALXO
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.
Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.
Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
On Friday, IGM Biosciences' Director, M.
Kathleen Behrens, made a $4M buy of IGMS, purchasing 44,444 shares at a cost of $90.00 each.
IGM Biosciences is trading up about 3.2% on the day Wednesday.
Before this latest buy, Behrens made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $1.82M shares at a cost of $60.78 each.
And on Monday, Director G.
Walmsley Graham bought $1.52M worth of ALX Oncology Holdings, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $76.00 each.
Before this latest buy, Graham made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $18.53M shares at a cost of $19.00 each.
ALX Oncology Holdings is trading up about 2.6% on the day Wednesday.
So far Graham is in the green, up about 11.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $84.68.