Bobi Wine protests: arrest sparks Uganda’s worst unrest in years – video report

At least 19 people have been killed in Uganda over two days in the country’s worst unrest in a decade, as security forces try to quell protests triggered by the arrest of presidential candidate Bobi Wine.

Known by supporters as ‘the ghetto president’, Wine is one of a new generation of politicians across Africa who are challenging longtime leaders, including President Yoweri Museveni who has ruled the east African nation for nearly 35 years