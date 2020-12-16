Global  
 

How Chris Harris Jr. Spent His First $1M in the NFL

Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. started his NFL career with the Denver Broncos on a three-year rookie deal worth $1.39 million, followed by a five-year $42.5 million contract extension.

Nine years later, he's in the middle of his first season with the Los Angeles Chargers on a two-year, $20 million contract.

The man is getting paid.

From a $60K Chevrolet Avalanche truck to $100K engagement ring, find out everything Chris Harris Jr. spent the first million dollars in the NFL on.


