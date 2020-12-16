Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:27s - Published 2 weeks ago

Jeremih Details Near-Deadly Battle With COVID-19

Jeremih Details Near-Deadly Battle With COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Jeremih gave a joint interview with Chance the Rapper for ‘Sway’s Universe.’ .

During the interview, the 33-year-old singer/rapper opened up about his recent battle with COVID-19.

After testing positive for the virus in November, things quickly took a turn for the worse and Jeremih was admitted to Chicago’s Northwestern Hospital.

.

I was really down bad for the last month and a half that I was in there … I don’t even remember the day I went in there that’s how messed up I was, Jeremih, via 'Vibe'.

He ended up developing “multiple inflammatory syndrome,” a rare effect of COVID-19.

All my organs became inflamed.

My heart started beating irregularly, my kidneys went out, my liver started to go bad, Jeremih, via 'Vibe'.

He eventually had to be put on a ventilator in the ICU for a week and a half, during which all he remembers is “seeing a white light.” .

After being discharged from the ICU, Jeremih said he had to learn how to walk and eat again.

.

Nevertheless, he views his COVID-19 scare as a “blessing” that put his non-stop lifestyle into perspective.

.

It’s been one long party, I ain’t gon’ lie to you.

A lot of things now I don’t take for granted.

Sometimes you have to have a setback for the big payback, Jeremih, via 'Vibe'