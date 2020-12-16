Wednesday 12/16 Insider Buying Report: STFC, EPR

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

On Friday, State Auto Financial's Senior Vice President, Kim Burton Garland, made a $293,727 purchase of STFC, buying 17,170 shares at a cost of $17.11 a piece.

So far Garland is in the green, up about 6.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $18.24.

State Auto Financial is trading down about 1.2% on the day Wednesday.

Before this latest buy, Garland purchased STFC on 10 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.27M at an average of $18.38 per share.

And at EPR Properties, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Jack A.

Newman Jr. who purchased 5,800 shares at a cost of $31.04 each, for a total investment of $180,005.

This buy marks the first one filed by Newman Jr. in the past twelve months.

EPR Properties is trading up about 3.2% on the day Wednesday.

Newman Jr. was up about 10.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with EPR trading as high as $34.25 in trading on Wednesday.