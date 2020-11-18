Wednesday 12/2 Insider Buying Report: STFC, KRMD

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

On Monday, State Auto Financial's Senior Vice President, Kim Burton Garland, made a $118,737 buy of STFC, purchasing 7,853 shares at a cost of $15.12 a piece.

So far Garland is in the green, up about 6.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $16.05.

State Auto Financial is trading up about 2.1% on the day Wednesday.

Before this latest buy, Garland bought STFC at 7 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $812,405 at an average of $19.74 per share.

And on Tuesday, Director R.

John Fletcher purchased $100,089 worth of Repro Med Systems, purchasing 22,327 shares at a cost of $4.48 a piece.

This buy marks the first one filed by Fletcher in the past twelve months.

Repro Med Systems, is trading up about 5.6% on the day Wednesday.

Fletcher was up about 18.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with KRMD trading as high as $5.31 at last check today.