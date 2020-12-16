Global  
 

Kentucky Schools Asked to Prepare Roster for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Video Credit: WEVV - Published
The Kentucky Department of Education is asking schools throughout the Commonwealth to prepare a 'roster' for school personnel to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Spring 2021.

Percent effective.,,, the bluegrass state's top education officials wants to know - which teachers are willing to take the vaccine.... the kentucky department of education releasing preliminary guidance for the vaccines delivery within school districts.... the biggest development - leaders are being asked to compile a roster of district educators and staff - willing to get the shot.... by december 30th - k-d-e wants a list*in hand from every community.... they say - those who do not sign up - will have to wait until the covid-19 vaccine become available to the general




