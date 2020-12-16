Police Recover Stolen Gretzky Memorabilia Worth Over Half A Million Dollars
Bratford, Ont.
Police, the Ontario Provincial Police and the RCMP have arrested a 58-year-old man in connection to the stolen goods.
Better Luck Next Time? Raid With Over 1500 Cops Leaves Berlin Police Empty-HandedA Berlin neighborhood was overrun with 1,638 officers and special forces personnel in a pre-dawn raid on 20 apartments and a number of vehicles and other venues.
German police were in search of the..
Medley Police Recover $1 Million Worth Of PPE Gloves Stolen From Coral Springs WarehouseMedley police have solved the case of purloined medical grade gloves that were taken from a warehouse in Coral Springs last month. Katie Johnston reports.
Police Officer Pulls Over Car For Running Stop Sign, Finds 30 Pounds Of Generic Xanax Worth Half A MillionA traffic stop led to a drug bust of 30 pounds of illegal Alprazolam (Generic Xanax) with a street value between $516,000 to $645,000 on the the western edge of Houston yesterday. Katie Johnston..