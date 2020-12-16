Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:15s - Published 2 minutes ago

Bitcoin Blasts Above $20,000 for the First Time Ever

The virtual currency made history on Dec.

16, trading at a price of about $20,600.

Analysts say Bitcoin has gotten a boost from big-name investors this year, .

Such as Paul Tudor Jones, Stanley Druckenmiller and tech firms like Square and MicroStrategy.

This is the domino effect as asset managers tumble their portfolios into bitcoin, Charles Hayter, CEO of crypto market data provider CryptoCompare, to CNBC.

We have seen a significant shift in the demographic of those interested and invested in crypto.

No longer the domain of just computer programmers and fintech advocates, Yoni Assia, CEO and co-founder of online investment platform eToro, via CNBC.

Wall Street firms such as S&P Global and Cboe Global Markets have moved into crypto market data services.

S&P Dow Jones Indices even intends to launch crypto indices in 2021.

The race is on to secure bitcoin in a market of ever-dwindling supply.

It’s probably not too strong to say this is institutional FOMO (fear of missing out) .., Jason Deane, an analyst at crypto advisory firm Quantum Economics, via CNBC.

... and those organizations who have been looking to do this now realize they will have to move fast to secure it, Jason Deane, an analyst at crypto advisory firm Quantum Economics, via CNBC