Continuity holds key to Drew Lock's success Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:13s - Published 3 days ago Continuity holds key to Drew Lock's success Drew Lock, who has offered glimpses that he should remain the Broncos' future, has had the same coordinator in back-to-back seasons once since high school, not coincidentally having his best performance under Josh Heupel. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like