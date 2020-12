Prosecutors Say Kenyan Man Plotted 9/11-Style Attack CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:03s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:03s - Published Prosecutors Say Kenyan Man Plotted 9/11-Style Attack The U.S. attorney’s office confirmed 30-year-old Cholo Abdi Abdullah is charged in connection with a plot to hijack a plane and crash it. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports. 0

