Fed reflects "fair amount of optimism": strategist

Summit Place Financial Advisors' Liz Miller says the Fed's economic outlook and its pledge to keep buying bonds bode well for equity investors.

But with yields expected to remain low, she tells Reuters' Fred Katayama why fixed income investors should consider preferred securities.

