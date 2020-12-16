Global  
 

Defying Governor's orders

Defying Governor's ordersDesperate restaurants need relief

Commuters to share the road.

Today minnesota governor tim walz loosened restrictions on gyms and youth sports.

Restaurants, though, remain limited to take out and outdoor dining.

Businesses opposed to the continued restrictions have joined a force known as the reopen minnesota coalition.

Kimt news 3 maleeha kamal has more.

I'm here at the interchange a restaurant in albert lea.

This is one of many businesses across the state that are defying the governors order.

I spoke to one patron that says he came out specifically today to show his support.

The sign at the entrance says enter at your own risk.

Safety precautions such as masks and hand sanitizer, though, are still being heavily utilized.

Gary larsen says when he heard that the interchange would be open today for indoor dinning he said he had to come and get a ham and swiss cheese sandwich.

"as soon as we found out we wanted to support them.

You got our boarding states that are allowing businesses be open.

This governor is taking it to another level.

The pour house in clarks grove considered opening to diners today, but after consulting with the governor's office decided to respect the governor's guidelines.




