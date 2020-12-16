Local floral shop honors seniors

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 2 days ago

Louis rose to the occasion, providing over 50 floral arrangements to a local retirement home for Christmas.

Bay St. Louis floral designer Martha Whitney Butler, set out to ensure Christmas spirit is felt in every corner of the community. Martha Whitney Butler, owner of The French Potager Florist: "We have been organizing our 3rd year of creating arrangements for the senior citizens at the Dunbar Village retirement home."

It's her strong respect for the seniors in her community that motivates this event year after year.

Martha Whitney Butler, owner of The French Potager Florist: "I respect my elders, I've always respected my elders, so it's very important to me to take care of that portion of the community, because there's always so much happening for other things in the community, I feel like sometimes maybe that part of it might get a little lost."

Martha Whitney Butler, owner of The French Potager Florist: "We've filled a little over 51, that means a couple of staff members and we can put a couple around at the desk at the home and it's gonna be really nice for everybody."

"Because we had a generous donation from Pine Hills Floral, another florist in our community.

We were able to lower the price on these arrangements and make them even bigger and better than last year."

Delivery driver Marian Glaser tells News 25, she has a passion to make people smile.

Marian Glaser, delivery driver: "This is one of the happiest parts of the seasons for me, because I think it's so wonderful to give a flower to the seniors and give them a pretty smile on Christmas."

Sabria Reid, News 25: "Martha Whitney Butler says, she drives past the nursing home twice a day, and just could not forget about the seniors in her community."

"Any little act of kindness that you can do, just everyday, in your everyday life I think is what makes the world a good place.

So every little thing counts."

The Christmas flower bouquets will be delivered to Dunbar Village Thursday. In Bay St.

Louis, Sabria Reid, News 25.