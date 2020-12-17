Sir Jackie Stewart raced to Steven Spielberg’s rescue over Indiana Jones dilemma

Sir Jackie Stewart has revealed he helped Steven Spielberg get access to afamous location for one of his Indiana Jones movies – during a charityshooting event.
Reminiscing with the Princess Royal to raise awareness abouthis Race Against Dementia charity, the triple Formula One world champion saidhe put the Hollywood director in touch with a VIP who could help.
Spielbergwas desperate to get permission to shoot the finale of India Jones And TheLast Crusade at the world famous site of Petra in Jordan – but had been deniedpermission.