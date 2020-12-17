Good Word: Holiday Tour Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 2 weeks ago Good Word: Holiday Tour Chip Chapman gives us a virtual tour of the Tennessee Governor's mansion dressed up for the holidays. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Got our tour guide is tennessee's first lady ... maria lee ... present at the tennessee resident and satellite are here and can't wait to share with yo how we decorated the start time to celebrate chris ... i hear christmas 30 years i decorated calibrate chris and the present teacher we transform the summary here ... into the training and mentoring modern chris is great you are ... both born parklane's classic team to know i radio today and i are flying we bring to the point of my about the program right to ... karen curtis and was ... governor alexander ... i actually had a look at the ... history you popular toys and games ... century is one of the popular game during the time i hear the resident pain elvis presley on the boys here ... and the daughter and then governor ... this is often a time in modern chris ... santos 50 including that of martine brenda lee in her class ... you can take the entire virtual tour right now ... anytime you like to our faceboo page ... search for us w def.com i'm just up and make





