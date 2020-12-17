Charity group celebrates Christmas season with individuals less fortunate

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 2 minutes ago

The group held a Christmas party Wednesday for the individuals whom they provided help to this year.

Homeless here in tupelo.

Today they held a christmas party for those they helped this year..

I was at the salvation army earlier today and spoke with kenneth hill.

He told me he lived right behind the salvation army building, to the rail road tracks.

I spoke with him about his nights in the cold.

About us too ."

"it gets cold out there, especially when humidity gets in the ground gets wet, you get arthritis and that kind of stuff."

Kenneth hill moved to mississippi from minnesota about a year ago.

He was first living in verona, then started living at the salvation army in may, by june hill got a job.

He is still homeless and now living along the rail road tracks.

Carol palmer started alabaster bags ministy earlier this year to help the homeless and have continued through the pandimic and the weather.

"we do forget at times in how blessed we are because we have homes."

Palmer set up a christmas party today for the homeless, her and the organization brought a happy birthday jesus cake, gifts for the homeless, toiletries, and even gift cards.

Palmer brings many other items for those living out in the cold as well.

"sleeping bags for us they give us blankets and umbrellas.

Carol palmer comes out to the salvation army every wednesday to give out supplies to those in need and also a little encouragement as well.

"they still give us encouragement, they let us know other people care about us too."

On top of the gifts, palmer also had some hairdressers come out and give haircuts to the homeless.

