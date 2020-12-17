VA vaccine 12.16.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 6 minutes ago

The covid-19 vaccination of frontline workers continues in the state.

Lexington VA health care system receives covid-19 vaccine lexington v-a health care system was one of the health care facilities getting the first round of the vaccine.

Veterans have been one of the groups in the state hard hit by the virus.

Lexington v-a says the 975 doses it received will not only be used to vaccinate its front line workers but also any high-risk veterans who want it.

Matthew Lane associate chief of pharmacy, lexington va health care system not going to be able to provide the vaccine to every single employee but we are offering to everyone considered to be high risk then we can expand out to include different areas of the hospital but spread out to administrative staff lowest list of exposure compared to high risk areas.

Lexington va health care system receives covid-19 vaccine the lexington v-a says any veteran who wants the shot should contact them.

The facility will begin giving the shots