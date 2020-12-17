Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published 8 minutes ago

The Largest Snowfall In Years is Expected To Hit The Northeast Tonight

A powerful winter storm that is currently drenching the Southeast will bring snow to the Mid-Atlantic states.

The storm will drop its first snow Wednesday morning from West Virginia to New York.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has projected it could be the city's "biggest storm in several years." The peak of the storm is expected to come later Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

Heavy snowfall is projected for areas across the Northeast, CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri said.

Some areas, including Washington, DC will instead see a wintry mix.