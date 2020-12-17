Global  
 

Tropical Cyclone Yasa Is Barreling Towards Fiji

Tropical cyclone Yasa is barreling towards Fiji, bringing hurricane-force winds to the Pacific island nation.

The powerful storm has rapidly strengthened over the past 24 hours from a Category 1 storm to a high-end Category 4.

According to CNN, dangerous winds have increased from 80 miles per hour to 155 miles per hour.

The storm has the potential to strengthen over the next 12 hours, before weakening slightly as it approaches Fiji.

According to experts, a Category 4 storm can be expected to cause "catastrophic damage." The storm is expected to reach Fiji on Thursday night local time (Thursday morning ET).


