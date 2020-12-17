Indian artist uses 3,500 matchsticks to replicate famous cricket trophy
An artist from India's Odisha has used approximately 3,500 matchsticks to recreate the famed Border-Gavaskar trophy.
This Indian city is famous for its traditional toy manufacturingThe city of Channapatna, Karnataka is famous for its traditional toy manufacturing.The traditional craft in the area is protected by geographical indication under the World Trade Organization.
Meet the east Indian artists who makes idols from thousands of tiny matchsticksA matchstick artist in India made headlines after creating an idol of a Hindu god using 7,881 matchsticks and 3635 matchsticks for decorations.
Egypt's matchstick replicas of famous landmarksA radiologist in the morning and an artist by night, 62-year-old Ahmed Hassan uses matchsticks to create dazzling replicas of famous landmarks.