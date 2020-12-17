Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Indian artist uses 3,500 matchsticks to replicate famous cricket trophy

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:38s - Published
Indian artist uses 3,500 matchsticks to replicate famous cricket trophy

Indian artist uses 3,500 matchsticks to replicate famous cricket trophy

An artist from India's Odisha has used approximately 3,500 matchsticks to recreate the famed Border-Gavaskar trophy.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

This Indian city is famous for its traditional toy manufacturing [Video]

This Indian city is famous for its traditional toy manufacturing

The city of Channapatna, Karnataka is famous for its traditional toy manufacturing.The traditional craft in the area is protected by geographical indication under the World Trade Organization.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:55Published
Meet the east Indian artists who makes idols from thousands of tiny matchsticks [Video]

Meet the east Indian artists who makes idols from thousands of tiny matchsticks

A matchstick artist in India made headlines after creating an idol of a Hindu god using 7,881 matchsticks and 3635 matchsticks for decorations.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:16Published
Egypt's matchstick replicas of famous landmarks [Video]

Egypt's matchstick replicas of famous landmarks

A radiologist in the morning and an artist by night, 62-year-old Ahmed Hassan uses matchsticks to create dazzling replicas of famous landmarks.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:02Published