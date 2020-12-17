Global  
 

Watch: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza reunite on screen

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza have come together on screen again for the web show Ladies vs Gentlemen on Flipkart Video.

The couple talked to Ruchi Kaushal of Hindustan Times about their joint project, bringing up their two kids and what is actually needed to bring together in a film.


