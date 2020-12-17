Watch: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza reunite on screen



As farmers continue their protest against the Modi government’s farm laws, several celebrities have come to support the cause of the farmers. ‘Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later,’ Priyanka Chopra Jonas tweeted. Other celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh have also extended their support to the farmers. Farmers have been protesting in and Outside Delhi for the last 12 days against the three farm laws passed by the government. They have been demanding withdrawal of the farm bills and have also called Bharat Bandh on Tuesday to press their demands. Watch the full video for all the details. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:21 Published on January 1, 1970

Suspended Congress leader spoke about his upcoming book ‘The Great Unravelling: India After 2014’ during an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad. Sanjay Jha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s schemes like Ayushman Bharat, low cost housing, Ujjwala Yojana have helped the BJP establish a connect with the common man. ‘I have been a critic of Mr. Modi’s politics. It is a text book study of how a leader rises beyond his limitations to capture the larger public mind & win their trust,’ Sanjay Jha said. He added that the BJP is also smart in ensuring that the last mile delivery is talked about and said that everyone in the Congress estimated this factor. Watch the full video for all the details. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:53 Published on January 1, 1970 ‘Rahul Gandhi needs to step aside like Sachin Tendulkar’: Sanjay Jha



Suspended Congress leader spoke about his upcoming book ‘The Great Unravelling: India After 2014’ during an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad. Sanjay Jha said that he has written in detail about what ails the Congress party and what it needs to do to overcome the crisis that it finds itself in. Jha said that Rahul Gandhi needs to follow the example of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar who stepped down from captaincy and paved the way for Sourav Ganguly to take over and lead the team to greater heights. Sanjay Jha also said that if Rahul returns as Congress party president, it will have a negative impact on his credibility. Watch the full video for all the details. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:41 Published on January 1, 1970