Former Mamata aide Suvendu Adhikari quits TMC, likely to join BJP

Controversy erupted after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal met protesting farmers. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that CM Kejriwal was placed under house arrest. Kejriwal said he had visited protest site to review medical and food situation. Kejriwal said that he wanted to go the border, sit with the farmers and return but wasn’t allowed to go. Delhi police denied restricting the chief minister's movement. Delhi Police said that the claims were baseless and that CM Kejriwal was moving freely. Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia claimed that MLAs trying to meet Kejriwal were beaten up. Sisodia said that BJP doesn't want kejriwal on streets in support of the farmers. Watch the full video for more details.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed that Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has been put under house arrest since he visited farmers at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana Border) on December 7. National Spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) while addressing a press conference in national capital on Dec 08. National spokesperson of AAP Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "CM met farmers at Singhu border yesterday. He had said that we'll serve them like 'Sevadars' and support them. After he returned, Delhi Police barricaded his residence from all sides, putting him in a house-arrest like situation, at the behest of Home Ministry." "No one is allowed to go inside, he is not allowed to come out. MLAs, who had a meeting with CM yesterday, were beaten up by Police when they went to meet him. Workers were not allowed to meet him either. BJP leaders are being made to sit outside his residence," he added. DCP North Delhi on this issued a statement. "It is a general deployment to avoid any clash between AAP and any other party. CM has not been put under house arrest,"
