Former Mamata aide Suvendu Adhikari quits TMC, likely to join BJP

Former top aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari has quit theparty a day after he resigned as MLA.

Reports suggest that Adhikari is likely to join the BJP ahead of the state polls slated to be held next year.

Leaders from the Trinamool has said that Adhikari wanted to be number two in the party after Mamata Banerjee and that was not acceptable to the party.

Adhikari had quit the state cabinet last month due to differences with the party.

Watch the full video for all the details.


Suvendu Adhikari Suvendu Adhikari

TMC's Jitendra Tiwari quits as Asansol civic body chief, hails Suvendu

 Trinamool Congress MLA Jitendra Tiwari resigned as the chief of the Asansol Municipal Corporation on Thursday, days after he accused the West Bengal government..
IndiaTimes

Suvendu Adhikary quits from Trinamool Congress

 In a letter to the Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee, the former party heavyweight and key minister said he was giving up all the party positions held by him..
IndiaTimes

Subhendu Adhikary quits from Trinamool Congress

 In a letter to the Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee, the former party heavyweight and key minister said he was giving up all the party positions held by him..
IndiaTimes

Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee Chief Minister of Indian state of West Bengal


All India Trinamool Congress All India Trinamool Congress Political party in India


Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

JD(U) throws hat in the ring for West Bengal assembly polls

 Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) on Thursday asserted that it was looking forward to contesting a substantial number of seats in the West Bengal..
IndiaTimes

Javadekar slams Rahul Gandhi for walking out of parliament panel meeting

 The BJP leader also said that Gandhi has remained mostly absent from the committee's meetings in the past. Gandhi has attended "only two out of the 14 meetings..
IndiaTimes

Nadda convoy attack case: MHA issues Central deputation orders to 3 West Bengal IPS officers, gives them new postings

 The Union Home Ministry on Thursday (December 17, 2020) has issued Central deputation orders for the three West Bengal IPS officers who were on duty when BJP..
DNA

West Bengal West Bengal State in Eastern India


Member of the Legislative Assembly (India) Member of a state government of India

Watch: Kejriwal claims farmer visit blocked; Delhi police denies restrictions [Video]

Watch: Kejriwal claims farmer visit blocked; Delhi police denies restrictions

Controversy erupted after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal met protesting farmers. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that CM Kejriwal was placed under house arrest. Kejriwal said he had visited protest site to review medical and food situation. Kejriwal said that he wanted to go the border, sit with the farmers and return but wasn’t allowed to go. Delhi police denied restricting the chief minister's movement. Delhi Police said that the claims were baseless and that CM Kejriwal was moving freely. Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia claimed that MLAs trying to meet Kejriwal were beaten up. Sisodia said that BJP doesn't want kejriwal on streets in support of the farmers. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:54Published
'CM Kejriwal under house arrest since he visited Singhu border,' claims AAP [Video]

'CM Kejriwal under house arrest since he visited Singhu border,' claims AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed that Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has been put under house arrest since he visited farmers at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana Border) on December 7. National Spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) while addressing a press conference in national capital on Dec 08. National spokesperson of AAP Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "CM met farmers at Singhu border yesterday. He had said that we'll serve them like 'Sevadars' and support them. After he returned, Delhi Police barricaded his residence from all sides, putting him in a house-arrest like situation, at the behest of Home Ministry." "No one is allowed to go inside, he is not allowed to come out. MLAs, who had a meeting with CM yesterday, were beaten up by Police when they went to meet him. Workers were not allowed to meet him either. BJP leaders are being made to sit outside his residence," he added. DCP North Delhi on this issued a statement. "It is a general deployment to avoid any clash between AAP and any other party. CM has not been put under house arrest,"

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:05Published

Mamata furious after TOP TMC rebel set to switch to BJP | Oneindia News [Video]

Mamata furious after TOP TMC rebel set to switch to BJP | Oneindia News

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was enraged as she is set to suffer a huge blow with top party rebel Suvendu Adhikari switching sides to the BJP this weekend in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:02Published
Expecting Suvendu Adhikari to join BJP: Mukul Roy [Video]

Expecting Suvendu Adhikari to join BJP: Mukul Roy

BJP leader Mukul Roy on December 4 claimed that Suvendu Adhikari who has tendered resignation from the party, is expected to join BJP. "Suvendu Adhikari has already resigned. Only time will speak now...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:03Published
Suvendu Adhikari will clear his future course in TMC in few days: Saugata Roy [Video]

Suvendu Adhikari will clear his future course in TMC in few days: Saugata Roy

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders including Saugata Roy met former party leader Suvendu Adhikari, who had resigned from West Bengal cabinet on November 27, to discuss his future course in the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:07Published