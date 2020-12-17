Former Mamata aide Suvendu Adhikari quits TMC, likely to join BJP

Former top aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari has quit theparty a day after he resigned as MLA.

Reports suggest that Adhikari is likely to join the BJP ahead of the state polls slated to be held next year.

Leaders from the Trinamool has said that Adhikari wanted to be number two in the party after Mamata Banerjee and that was not acceptable to the party.

Adhikari had quit the state cabinet last month due to differences with the party.

Watch the full video for all the details.