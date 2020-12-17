Watch: ISRO launches India's 42nd communication satellite CMS-01

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced a change in Covid tiers across England, with Bristol and North Somerset moving from Tier 3 to Tier 2, and Herefordshire placed from Tier 2 into Tier 1.
Tier 3 restrictions will also be extended across a wide area of east and south east England, including Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and the majority of Surrey.
All changes will come into effect at 00:01 on Saturday December 19.
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) vice president Omar Abdullah on October 29 said, "Land laws in other states are stronger than new land laws in Jammu and Kashmir. Even today people of India can't buy land in HP, Lakshadweep, Nagaland. I don't know what's our fault that buying land in Jammu and Kashmir has been allowed. If we speak against it, we're called anti-national." Central government has amended land acquisition law in JandK.
Days after BrahMos test, fresh missile test-firing was conducted by Indian Air Force. India has been carrying out frequent missile testing amid China tension and Pakistan provocation. Indigenous Akash missiles were test fired at Suryalanka IAF base. Russian Igla missiles were also test-fired at the Andhra station. IAF vice chief air marshal HS Arora witnessed the missile firing. In November, army tested BrahMos missile's land-attack variant. BrahMos test was reportedly conducted at Andaman-Nicobar Islands. BrahMos successfully struck its target placed on another island. India, Russia jointly made BrahMos, world's fastest supersonic cruise missile. Watch the full video for more.
India successfully test fired a land attack version of BrahMos supersonic missile. The supersonic cruise missile was test-fired on November 24 at Andaman and Nicobar Islands. It hit its target, which was on a different island with ‘pinpoint accuracy’. The strike range of BrahMos missile has now been enhanced to over 400 km. BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russian joint venture, produces the lethal weapon that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land platforms. According to official sources, in the next few days, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy are scheduled to carry out separate test-firing of the new version of the air-launched and naval versions of the supersonic cruise missile respectively. Watch the full video for more.
Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C49 was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. ISRO chief K Sivan hailed the team efforts, sacrifices for the successful launch. K Sivan said that the team worked as per COVID guidelines without compromising on the quality. K Sivan said, "This mission is very special and unusual for ISRO. The space activity cannot be done from 'work from home'. Each engineer has to be present at the lab. When talking about missions like these, each technician, employee has to work together. During this pandemic, team ISRO raised to the occasion, worked as per COVID guidelines, without compromising on quality. It's really heartening to see all ISRO employees doing quality work at this time."
