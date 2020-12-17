Watch: ISRO launches India's 42nd communication satellite CMS-01

Global  
 

ISRO launched the country's 42nd communication satellite named CMS-01.

This is the second satellite launched by ISRO amid Covid-19 pandemic.

CMS-01 is envisaged to provide services in the Extended-C Band of frequency spectrum.

Its coverage will include Indian mainland, Andaman-Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands.

It will be the first in a new series of communication satellites by India after GSAT and INSAT series.

This was the 77th launch vehicle mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota.

The new satellite would replace the GSAT-12 in the orbit, which was launched in 2011.


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Indian Space Research Organisation Indian Space Research Organisation India's national space agency

Communication satellite CMS-01 successfully injected into orbit by PSLV-C50 rocket, ISRO says

 The satellite was successfully launched onboard the launch vehicle Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C50).
DNA

Isro’s PSLV-C50/CMS-01 mission successful; communication satellite placed in orbit

 CHENNAI: The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Thursday marked its second successful mission of the year by launching country’s 42nd communication..
IndiaTimes

CMS-01 Indian communication satellite

Countdown begins for launch of communication satellite CMS-01 on-board PSLV-C50

 The polar satellite launch vehicle's 52nd mission is scheduled for lift-off at 15.41 hours on Thursday from the second launch pad at the spaceport of Sriharikota..
IndiaTimes

GSAT-12


