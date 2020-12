Dr Jim Swire lost his daughter at Lockerbie Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 06:56s - Published 4 minutes ago Dr Jim Swire lost his daughter at Lockerbie Dr Jim Swire's daughter Flora died in the Lockerbie bombing in 1988, but he was always sceptical of the guilt of Abdelbaset Ali al-Megrahi. 0

