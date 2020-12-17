Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:04s - Published 2 weeks ago

Mass Covid testing allow students maximum time at school

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson says the rollout of mass Covid testing in schools and colleges will allow students to maximise the time spent in classrooms. From January, any students who have been in contact with a positive case will be offered seven days of daily testing.

Report by Alibhaiz.

