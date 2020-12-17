Mass Covid testing allow students maximum time at school
Mass Covid testing allow students maximum time at school
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson says the rollout of mass Covid testing in schools and colleges will allow students to maximise the time spent in classrooms.
From January, any students who have been in contact with a positive case will be offered seven days of daily testing.
Report by Alibhaiz.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson gives a statement in the Commons on arrangements for exams and accountability in 2021.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson says exams are the "best form of assessment for everyone". Students taking GCSE and A-level exams next year will be awarded more generous grades to compensate for disruption to their schooling during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Shadow Secretary for Education Kate Green has said that schools and parents would not be in the same uncertain position under a Labour Government. She called on the government to mobilise mass tesing and to publish scientific advice on schools