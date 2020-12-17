Global  
 

Mass Covid testing allow students maximum time at school

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Mass Covid testing allow students maximum time at school

Mass Covid testing allow students maximum time at school

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson says the rollout of mass Covid testing in schools and colleges will allow students to maximise the time spent in classrooms. From January, any students who have been in contact with a positive case will be offered seven days of daily testing.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Gavin Williamson updates MPs on 2021 exam arrangements [Video]

Gavin Williamson updates MPs on 2021 exam arrangements

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson gives a statement in the Commons on arrangements for exams and accountability in 2021.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:06Published
Williamson: Exams ‘best form of assessment for everyone’ [Video]

Williamson: Exams ‘best form of assessment for everyone’

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson says exams are the "best form of assessment for everyone". Students taking GCSE and A-level exams next year will be awarded more generous grades to compensate for disruption to their schooling during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:22Published
Gavin Williamson: New exam measures will put fairness into the system [Video]

Gavin Williamson: New exam measures will put fairness into the system

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told BBC Breakfast that new exam measures including generous grading will put "fairness into the system".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

India records 16,432 new COVID cases in last 24 hours [Video]

India records 16,432 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on December 29 reported single-day spike of 16,432 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 252 deaths in the same period pushed the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,48,153. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 1,02,24,303 which include 2,68,581 active infections. More than 98,07,569 people have recovered from the virus with 24,900 new discharges in last 24 hours. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 9,83,695 samples were tested on December 28. Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till December 28 are 16,98,01,749.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

Covid: Sydney beach party sparks UK backpacker deportation threats

 The gathering of hundreds of young revellers on Christmas has prompted calls for deportations.
BBC News

Rajinikanth backs out of political debut, says will serve people without entering politics

 Rajinikanth also made a mention about the new wave of COVID-19 and how he is at high risk owing to his kidney transplant.
DNA

House votes to boost COVID-19 relief funds

 The House on Monday voted overwhelmingly to meet President Trump's demand and boost the COVID relief checks going to most Americans from $600 to $2,000. Congress..
USATODAY.com

New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop source sues Twitter for defamation

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

A computer repair shop owner cited in a controversial New York Post story is suing Twitter for defamation,..
The Verge
CBI: Neither side can be ‘fully ready’ to implement deal' [Video]

CBI: Neither side can be ‘fully ready’ to implement deal'

CBI Director General, Tony Danker, says "there's no way any business on either side of the channel could be fully ready to implement this deal."

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:34Published
Altmann: The only trick we have is to block transmission [Video]

Altmann: The only trick we have is to block transmission

Professor of Immunology at Imperial College London, Professor Danny Altmann, has said blocking transmission of the virus "is the only trick we have up our sleeve" in the fight against Covid-19. His comments come as the verdict on the Oxford AstraZenica vaccine is expected to be announced in the coming days.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:22Published

11 great apps for your new 2020 Android device

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

The first thing to do when you get a new phone is to log back into all your accounts — email, Facebook,..
The Verge
Labour's Kate Green says current schools plan too unclear [Video]

Labour's Kate Green says current schools plan too unclear

Shadow Secretary for Education Kate Green has said that schools and parents would not be in the same uncertain position under a Labour Government. She called on the government to mobilise mass testing and to publish scientific advice on schools.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:35Published

NYC Students Without COVID Test Consent Forms Move To Remote Learning [Video]

NYC Students Without COVID Test Consent Forms Move To Remote Learning

Close to 12,000 New York City school students have been told to stay home and out of the classroom.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:20Published
Keeping schools open is a national priority, says minister [Video]

Keeping schools open is a national priority, says minister

Schools minister Nick Gibb has said it is a "national priority" to keep schools open during the coronavirus pandemic. "Education is a priority", he said, "it is a national priority to ensure that..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:31Published
Many Palm Beach County parents not consenting to rapid COVID-19 tests, official says [Video]

Many Palm Beach County parents not consenting to rapid COVID-19 tests, official says

WPTV is taking a deeper look into the rapid COVID-19 testing happening inside Palm Beach County schools.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:38Published