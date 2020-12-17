Thursday 12/17 Insider Buying Report: CERT, UEPS

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Certara, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director James E.

Cashman III bought 20,000 shares of CERT, at a cost of $23.00 each, for a total investment of $460,000.

So far Cashman III is in the green, up about 74.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $40.05.

Certara is trading up about 0.3% on the day Thursday.

This buy marks the first one filed by Cashman III in the past twelve months.

And at Net 1 UEPS Technologies, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Antony C.

Ball who bought 108,104 shares at a cost of $3.48 each, for a total investment of $376,100.

Before this latest buy, Ball bought UEPS at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.83M at an average of $3.26 per share.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies is trading up about 7% on the day Thursday.

Ball was up about 11.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with UEPS trading as high as $3.88 at last check today.