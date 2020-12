MLB reclassifies 'The Negro Leagues' as a part of history Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:02s - Published 5 minutes ago MLB reclassifies 'The Negro Leagues' as a part of history Major League Baseball has reclassified the Negro Leagues as a major league. This means MLB will count the statistics and records of 3,400 players as part of its history. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend