Thursday Evening Weather

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 02:21s - Published 4 minutes ago

16 WAPT Chief Meteorologist David Hartman has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.

All right.Finally, some sunshine.

It felt good,but it's gonna feel even bettertomorrow.

We got a cold night ahead aswell today.

Well, we started off withsome clouds in parts of the area, butthey did evaporate very quickly.

And aswe head through the afternoon on almostcloudless skies and now tonight, thecenter of the chilly air mass will beright on it.

So it's gonna cool downeven with clear skies.

Memphisstruggling to 40.

So this was a coldair mass that was on top of us down onthe Gulf Coast, 48 Biloxi, New Orleans,struggling to get to 50.

All right,Susan sun goes down, the temperaturewill go down quickly.

Ground is dampwhen you're gonna become heavy frostfirst thing Friday morning.

In someinstances, it may look the frost maybeso thick it may actually look likewe've had a dusting of snow.

Sunshinewarms up nicely tomorrow.

Temperaturesgetting into the upper fifties, middleand upper fifties across area should bea pretty comfortable afternoon.

Theseare seasonal temperatures for this timeof the year.

How long will the niceweather last?

Not long.

Anotherdisturbance we have very active pattern.You can see the big dip in the jetstream on that has really delivered anice shot of chilly air, especially inthe back side of the Big East Coastsnowstorm.

Here comes the nextdisturbance coming into our area.

Andthis will bring a round of rainSaturday afternoon into Saturday night.So milder tomorrow afternoon, then, uh,Friday night into Saturday morningclouds increase.

And then during theafternoon and evening time, we'relooking at temperatures Smiled, But itis going to turn wet.

27 is your lowtonight.

Clear cold frosting conditionsright up to 58 tomorrow.

What a greatday!

And that sunshine will be from sunup to sun rise chilling down againtomorrow night.

37.

Don't forget youlooking at Saturn and Jupiter.

They'regetting closer and closer in thesouthwestern sky after sunset andthey'll be their closest on Monday.Seven day forecast rain arrives in theafternoon, Sunday next week Looks likea big cold front will make things get alot colder for Christmas.