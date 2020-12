70s leave this weekend, making way for rain and snow! Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 03:00s - Published 1 day ago 70s leave this weekend, making way for rain and snow! 70s leave this weekend, making way for rain and snow! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURESTUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY OFNEXT WEEK. DRY CONDITIONS WILLCONTINUE ACROSS SOUTHEASTARIZONA INTO MONDAY, WITHSCATTERED VALLEY RAIN ANDMOUNTAIN SNOW SHOWERS MONDAYNIGHT AND TUESDAY. WINDSBECOME LIGHTER AND MOREWESTERLY/ NORTHWESTERLY ONTUESDAY IN THE WAKE OF THESTORM SYSTEM.ONCE THE SYSTEMDEPARTS BY TUESDAY EVENING,EXPECT TEMPERATURES TO DROP TONEAR OR BELOW FREEZING FORMANY DESERT LOCALES INCLUDINGTUCSON BOTH WEDNESDAY ANDTHURSDAY MORNING WITH DAYTIMETEMPERATURES REMAINING WELLBELOW NORMAL ON WEDNESDAY.THEREAFTER, REMAINING DRY INTO2021 WITH TEMPERATURES INCHINGTOWARD NORMAL LEVELS BY NEWYEARS DAY.THIS YEAR HAS BROUGHT LOSS FOR





