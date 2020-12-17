'...the past month and a half have really picked up.' Postal workers see a busy week as holidays nea

Global  
 

Postal workers see a busy week as holidays near

Patrece dayton.

The covid 19 pandemic has impacted everyone and every business in a different way.

Right now -- united state postal service workers are dealing with their busiest time of year "and" dealing with the safety concerns of a pandemic.

News 10's sarah lehman is live in our newsroom.

She has more from a local letter carrier about what his day is like.

Patrece... this is the busiest week of the year for postal workers across the country.

But -- one local letter carrier told me...this has been the busiest year they've seen!

With everyone staying home and ordering things online!

For the past 18 years... na} "good morning how are you?

Good how are you?"

A friendly face... na} "hello!

Good morning good morning!"

Like gary mcgaha... "looks like you got tons of packages today" has been delivering the mail to people all across terre haute.

"i'm an outside person.

I like to be outside.

I can't sit still and stand in one place" and this year has been a year of change "every different stop is different so we try to accommodate each stop as best we can."

Stu} the covid-19 pandemic has forced mcgaha and other letter carriers to adapt!

He says each business -- like our studio here -- has it's own way of getting their mail delivered to keep everyone safe.

He says this week is always their busiest.

But -- this year they've seen an all time high of letters and packages coming in and going out!

"heavier the past 6 months then what it's been typicall in the past years but the past month and a half has really picked up" > mcgaha says you can also help by flipping on your porch light when it gets dark.

That way -- if your mail still needs to be delivered they are able to see.

He says shoveling a path for them if it snows is another way to help out your letter carrier!

Reporting live in the newsroom.

I'm sarah lehman news 10 back to you




