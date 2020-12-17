'...the past month and a half have really picked up.' Postal workers see a busy week as holidays nea
The covid 19 pandemic has impacted everyone and every business in a different way.
Right now -- united state postal service workers are dealing with their busiest time of year "and" dealing with the safety concerns of a pandemic.
"good morning how are you?
Good how are you?"
"hello!
Good morning good morning!"
Like gary mcgaha... "looks like you got tons of packages today" has been delivering the mail to people all across terre haute.
"i'm an outside person.
I like to be outside.
"every different stop is different so we try to accommodate each stop as best we can."
The covid-19 pandemic has forced mcgaha and other letter carriers to adapt!
He says each business -- like our studio here -- has it's own way of getting their mail delivered to keep everyone safe.
He says this week is always their busiest.
But -- this year they've seen an all time high of letters and packages coming in and going out!
"heavier the past 6 months then what it's been typicall in the past years but the past month and a half has really picked up"
That way -- if your mail still needs to be delivered they are able to see.
He says shoveling a path for them if it snows is another way to help out your letter carrier!
