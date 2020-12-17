Salvation Army hosted Angel Tree Distribution in Gulfport

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 4 days ago

- making christmas a little bit - brighter for families on the- gulf coast.

Today the salvation- army hosted their - annual angel tree distribution- in gulfport.

News 25's sabria - reid has more.- - stacy crandle is the director o- social services at the salvatio- army but once upon a time she - too was a mother in need of hel- during the christmas- holiday.- stacy crandle, director of- social services:- "i was once one of those parent- and i know how it feels to sit- on the other side of- the desk and need assistance so- it means a lot that i could giv- back to - parents who i knew how they - feel.

- from first hand experince - crandle understands - from a parents perspective what- a difference angel- tree can do for a family in - need.

- stacy crandle, director of- social services:- "i remember how it felt to wake- up one morning and not sure if - was gonna be able - to provide christmas for my - family, so just to be able to - know that we're helping - another mom not have that worry- it means a lot."- it means a lot to the parents t- see those gifts and be excited- about it, about what- the community has done for thei- child in particular.

Meeting th- needs of angel tree families- doesn't end with- christmas toys.

- stacy crandle, director of- social services:- "we try to make sure that we- address every barrier that the- family may have, so - christmas toys may not be the - only barrier, it may also be- providing that meal for - the family so we just wanted to- be certain that they got a- turkey, they got the veggies- they got the sides that they ar- not only to provide toys but a- - - - nice hot meal for their kids."- sabria reid, news 25: - "not only are over 250 families- being gifted christmas gifts an- chrismas meals, as- they drive up to the salvation- army in gulfport, they are also- recieving a prayer."- bradley caldwell, area commande- for lower 6 counties in - mississippi:- "that's what we try to share- with them that god sees them- even if they don't know for - sure if they trust him it's a - chance for them to exercise - faith and to know that someone- else it praying for them."- "to connect with them - individually, give them toys- that were specific to their - family and- make that kind of a difference,- not just a generic help without- real feeling."- the journey to make this event- possible takes a little more- than- santa and his elves.- stacy crandle, director of- social services:- "this is a three month process,- we start taking applications in- october and it is a - planning process that happens - and we just continue to work an- plan and then the day - comes together."- " we have volunteers here from- hancock whitney, we had - employees here from - the salvation army and we had - some of our family members that- volunteer as well,- my mom in particular and a few- others."- children recieved everything- from bikes, lol dolls,- leggos and so much more.- bradley caldwell, area commande- for lower 6 counties in - mississippi:- "this is a community effort,- this is not something the - salavation army has - done.

This is something the - salvation army has orgainized - but the - community has made it happen an- we give thanks to everyone that- bought a toy, that- -