Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign provides donations to thousands in need

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign provides donations to thousands in need

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign provides donations to thousands in need

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas with all the decorations out and about and now it is beginning to sound like Christmas thanks to the Salvation Army’s bell ringers.

Its beginning to look a lot lik- christmas with all the- decorations out and about and - now its beginning to- sound like christmas thanks to- the salvation army's- bell ringers.

- their red kettle campaign is in- full jingle but this year the - army is experiencing some - hardships,- they are down $20,000 dollars i- donations from last year.

- if you would like to donate - money or your time, visit the - salvation army's website at - salvation army mississippi gulf- coast.- there you can donate to their - virtual kettle or even apply to- be- a bell ringer.- in gulfport alone last year the- served almost 6,500 - residents.- this is their biggest fundraise- of the year and - helps support their missions.

- blankets to nursing home residents by dropping them off with the administrator should safely distribute the drug commercial would like to give t someone physically and emotionally and spiritually ... wxxv salvation army also provides useful children or with a call on their angel tree were supposed to finish collecting forms or drive last monday we are extending to since they are still in need of gifts and drop them off at the




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Salvation Army taking its Red Kettle campaign online as pandemic threatens traditional donations

The Salvation Army says its iconic red kettles could see a 50% drop in donations as the coronavirus...
CBS News - Published

Red Kettle bells are still ringing as Salvation Army braces for fewer donations

The Christian-centered charity kickstarted its Red Kettles far earlier than it has in its history —...
USATODAY.com - Published

#GivingTuesday During COVID Era: Nonprofits Need The Help Now More Than Ever

Tuesday morning, the Salvation Army kicked off their campaign with a red kettle that's hard to miss.
CBS 2 - Published


Related videos from verified sources

'If I weren’t here, I’d be in the street.' Salvation Army gets local woman back on her feet [Video]

'If I weren’t here, I’d be in the street.' Salvation Army gets local woman back on her feet

NewsChannel 5 is participating in the Red Kettle Challenge -- a virtual fundraiser for the Nashville chapter of the Salvation Army. We wanted to highlight the good work they're doing every day, like..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:20Published
Seymour man creates Christmas light show at his home, encourages donations for Salvation Army [Video]

Seymour man creates Christmas light show at his home, encourages donations for Salvation Army

Local Salvation Army kettles are not receiving a high volume of donations for its annual Christmas fundraiser. Ellefson wants to help with his nightly 100,000-light show.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:03Published
Salvation Army struggling with this year's red kettles [Video]

Salvation Army struggling with this year's red kettles

Donations and volunteers are down this year as the Salvation Army tries to raise money for those in need this holiday season during the pandemic.

Credit: WKTVPublished