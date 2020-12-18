Teen Charged With Murder Of Retired CFD Lieutenant Dwain Williams In Morgan Park Carjacking

CBS 2's Brandon Merano reports a15-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of retired Chicago Fire Department Lt.
Dwain Williams, who was killed in a carjacking attempt two weeks ago in Morgan Park.
