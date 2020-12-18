Tree recycle drop off sites open December 26th in Harrison County

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 1 week ago

- and while christmas is just - around the corner, before - we know it, the holiday will- have come and gone... - for those of you who have live- christmas trees and are - wondering what you can do with- your tree when christmas is - over, mississippi power and the- harrison county beautification- commission have a solution for- you that will also help spruce- up the county.- starting the day after- christmas, you can drop off you- live- christmas tree at one of severa- locations - throughout harrison county.

- just be sure to remove any- lights or decorations as- well as the stand before you- drop your tree off.

- recycled trees will be- repurposed as wood chips to be- used in parks and gardens.- - kaila moran griffith, - mississippi power - spokesperson: "we have drop off points all across the - mississippi gulf coast, - including - what's really convenient for a- lot of people-plant watson.

It'- right off the - interstate of cowan-lorraine- road.

You can also do the long- beach harbor or the - pass christian harbor.

There's- also locations in biloxi.

You - can just drop off your- christmas tree, your live - christmas tree, after the - holidays."

For a list of all the drop off- recycling sites, just head on - over to mississippi power-com.- also remember to keep your live- - - - christmas tree watered in the - meantime so