Tree recycle drop off sites open December 26th in Harrison County
While Christmas is just around the corner before we know it, the holiday will have come and gone.
- just be sure to remove any- lights or decorations as- well as the stand before you- drop your tree off.
- recycled trees will be- repurposed as wood chips to be- used in parks and gardens.- - kaila moran griffith, - mississippi power - spokesperson: "we have drop off points all across the - mississippi gulf coast, - including - what's really convenient for a- lot of people-plant watson.
It'- right off the - interstate of cowan-lorraine- road.
You can also do the long- beach harbor or the - pass christian harbor.
There's- also locations in biloxi.
You - can just drop off your- christmas tree, your live - christmas tree, after the - holidays."
For a list of all the drop off- recycling sites, just head on - over to mississippi power-com.- also remember to keep your live- - - - christmas tree watered in the - meantime so